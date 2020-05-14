Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP, tally rises to 3,789

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:55 IST
31 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP, tally rises to 3,789

With 31 fresh infections, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,789 on Thursday, officials here said. There are 1,730 active cases in the state, while 1,973 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh has been increased. As many as 5,833 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Wednesday, which is a record, he said. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3 crore people have been surveyed by 73,131 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given required treatment," Prasad said.

So far, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 86. Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24, followed by 14 from Meerut; nine from Moradabad; six from Kanpur Nagar; and four each from Firozabad and Mathura.

Three deaths each have been reported from Aligarh and Gautam Buddh Nagar; two each from Ghaziabad and Jhansi; and one each from Sant Kabir Nagar, Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi kicks out WHO team amid election campaign

Burundi is expelling the national head of the World Health Organisation WHO and three members of his team during a presidential election campaign that has gone ahead despite health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.The government confirme...

US STOCKS-Futures dip on fears of prolonged economic downturn

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday following two sessions of sharp declines, as investors worried that the current economic downturn maybe is here for longer than initially presumed.The stock markets sharp rebound from March l...

Soccer-Brighton striker Murray questions Premier League restart plans

Restarting the Premier League season should not be a priority while Britains death toll continues to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brighton Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray said on Thursday. Premier League clubs have been in discussions...

Children with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Children with cancer are no more vulnerable than other children to COVID-19 infection or morbidity resulting from the disease, according to a study. The study, published in JAMA Oncology, found that of all the children with cancer infected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020