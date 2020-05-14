Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maintain office environment during video-conference meetings: Govt to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:01 IST
Maintain office environment during video-conference meetings: Govt to officials

Government officials, working from home, have to be dressed properly and maintain all norms of office environment while attending video-conference during and after the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A draft guidelines have been circulated among all central government departments by the Personnel Ministry outlining details of the standard operating procedures that have to be followed while working from home in the new working scenario.

To facilitate inter-ministerial consultations, exchange of files between the ministries may be made seamlessly in e-office, it said. "National Informatics Centre (NIC) video-conference facility shall be leveraged to organise important meetings while working from home. Officers and staff shall attend the meetings by activating VC link forwarded to them by NIC in formal meeting setup. "VCs shall also be used as far as possible in office environment to maintain social distancing during COVID 19 pandemic," the draft guidelines said.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has also been asked to strengthen the VC to make it more facilitative. "Officials working from home shall adhere to all norms of office environment while attending VC meetings," it said. There are 48.34 lakh central government employees.

All officers of Deputy Secretary and above level have been asked by the government to work from the office. Whereas, 33 per cent of the remaining staff attend the office, that to in staggered shifts, during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir tally rises to 983 Officials....

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- wer...

Doctor suicide case: Delhi court extends till May 18 police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till May 18 the police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month. The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh had allegedly c...

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors: PM Narendra Modi.

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020