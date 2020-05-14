12 ITBP jawans test COVID-19 positive, 12 recovered

In the last 24 hours, 12 jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested COVID-19 positive, while 12 jawans have been cured and recovered, ITBP said.

A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 26,235 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,549 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)