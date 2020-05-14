Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt not providing facilities for migrants to return home: Piyush Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:38 IST
WB govt not providing facilities for migrants to return home: Piyush Goyal
Representative image

The West Bengal government is not giving facilities for migrants to return home and has allowed only seven 'Shramik Special' trains, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, citing that Uttar Pradesh has "cleared" 400 such trains. The railways had started the migrant special service on May 1 after the central government gave its approval for transportation of stranded workers on trains during the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown. In a series of tweets, Goyal said despite his appeal to the West Bengal government to give permission to allow more 'Shramik Special' trains, there has been no response from it. "After my statement yesterday, the West Bengal government has woken up from its deep sleep. The government has yet allowed only seven trains for migrant workers... The workers of Bengal are far from their homes, so I had appealed to allow them to run more trains," Goyal said.

West Bengal just needs to run 105 trains daily, "there is unconfirmed news that for the next 30 days they have prepared a list of just 105 trains," he said. "It is a cruel joke with the migrant workers of West Bengal that the government there is not giving them the facility to go to their houses," Goyal said. Among the migrant heavy source states, West Bengal has approved the least number of 'Shramik Special' trains so far at seven, out of which one is still on its way. Uttar Pradesh has accepted 386 trains, while Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have accepted 204 and 67 trains, respectively. The number stands at 44 for Jharkhand, 18 for Rajasthan and seven each for Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the central government said on Thursday. More such requests are being sent from states and the central government is working on them, it said.

The railway minister said, "So far, the government of West Bengal has not allowed eight trains to run, as per its announcement last week". "This is a petty attempt to trick West Bengal's migrant workers, and the government is running away from its responsibility to take the poor labourers home," Goyal said. "Uttar Pradesh cleared 400 trains in less than 15 days and brought its migrant workers home. Instead of showing this kind of alacrity, the West Bengal government is preventing the labourers from getting assistance," he said.

Goyal urged the West Bengal government to think about the interests of workers who have to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state should to allow the railways to run more special trains as soon as possible to take stranded migrants home, he said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Paltry sum of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for developing corona vaccine: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday slammed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Atmanirbhar Package of Rs 20 lakh crore does not find any tangible financial space f...

COVID-19 crisis increasing psychological suffering: UN chief

Warning that the COVID-19 crisis is increasing psychological suffering, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an ambitious commitment from countries to address mental health issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, amid a potential ...

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

First coronavirus cases found in Bangladesh refugee camps

Two Rohingya have become the first to test positive for coronavirus from the vast refugee camps in Bangladesh that house almost a million people, officials said Thursday. Health experts have been warning for some time that the virus could r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020