25 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana, tally rises to 818

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the worst-affected Gurgaon and Faridabad districts among others on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the state to 818. As per the state health department's bulletin, 12 cases were reported from Faridabad, four from Gurgaon, three from Jhajjar, two each from Jind and Karnal, and one each from Mahendragarh and Rewari.

Gurgaon, Sonipat, Faridabad and Jhajjar are the worst-hit districts with 170, 120, 131 and 87 coronavirus cases, respectively. At present, there are 368 active cases in Haryana, while 439 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The state has so far reported 11 COVID19-related deaths.

A total of 69,191 people have been tested in Haryana for coronavirus. Out of these, samples of over 63,791 have been found negative while reports of 4,582 are awaited, the bulletin said. Of the total 818 coronavirus cases in the state, 64 are from other states and 24 are foreign nationals.

Thirteen Italian tourists were discharged, while one elderly woman died last month. The other 10 foreign nationals found positive for the dreaded virus are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, the bulletin said.

