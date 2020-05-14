Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziapur Mandi closed for 2 days after two COVID-19 cases reported from marketplace

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:20 IST
Ghaziapur Mandi closed for 2 days after two COVID-19 cases reported from marketplace

The Delhi government on Thursday closed the Ghazipur fruit and vegetable auction yard for two days for sanitisation, after two COVID-19 cases were reported from the wholesale market, leading to fears among traders. Two senior officials of the Ghazipur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said. This is the first time that COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Ghazipur mandi, he said.

The cases at the Gazipur market comes days after at least 16 COVID-19 cases were reported from the Azadour fruits and vegetable mandi, the biggest wholesale market in Asia. "The Ghazipur mandi has been closed for two days during which the entire mandi will be sanitised. The APMC office has also been sealed," the official said.

He said a surveillance team has started contact tracing for the two infected officials of the APMC and added that 11 staff members will undergo COVID-19 test on Friday. The APMC has requested the government to conduct COVID-19 test for all traders and labourers at the market.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, who is also a member of the District Disaster Management Authority, said the the mandi is being regularly disinfected but it has been decided that all shops inside the market should also be sanitised completely to further contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The officer said a police team is deployed round-the-clock to check unnecessary movement of people at the mandi.

The Ghazipur vegetable and fruit mandi caters to the need of a large population in east Delhi and National Capital Region towns of Ghaziabad and Noida There are about 450 shops in the Ghazipur mandi and more than 2,500 people work there..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

BRIEF-Canada's Total coronavirus cases rise To 72,536 from 71,486 on May 13 - Public Health Agency data

May 14 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 72,536 FROM 71,486 ON MAY 13 5,337 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,209 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Quail Hollow named host for 2025 PGA Championship

Quail Hollow, where American Justin Thomas captured his first major title in 2017, was named the host club for the 2025 PGA Championship on Thursday by the PGA of America. The Charlotte, North Carolina, course opened in 1961 and has been a ...

Debate swirls around adding Africa Cup of Nations to list of postponements

The Africa Cup of Nations is the latest international sports event to become embroiled in a debate about rescheduling in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics, the Euros and the Copa America, all scheduled for this summer,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020