Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demanding food, buses, migrants pelt stones on MP-Maha border

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:04 IST
Demanding food, buses, migrants pelt stones on MP-Maha border

Demanding food and transportation, hundreds of migrant workers on Thursday pelted stones near Sendhwa on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. Thousands of migrants, on the way to northern states from Maharashtra amid the coronavirus crisis, are pouring in at Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district.

Eye witnesses said that groups of migrants created ruckus, alleging that government machinery made no arrangement of food and transportation for them. In the afternoon, some of them pelted stones, but nobody was injured in the incident, witnesses said.

Shailesh Tripathi, who reached Barwani from Pune, said migrants, which included pregnant women, senior citizens and children, were facing a lot of hardship in the absence of food, water and transportation facilities. A large number of migrants were waiting for food and transport on MP-Maharashtra border for hours, and people from Satna, Rewa, Anuppur and other districts of MP were also among them, he said.

Barwani collector Amit Tomar said the migrants were sent to transit points in different districts in 135 buses from the border. Stone-pelting took place as some migrants felt after the buses left that there would not be any more vehicles for those left behind, but officials reassured them and calmed them down, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government said that about 15,000 migrant labourers were taken from Sendhwa border (Bijasen Ghat border) to other places in the past three days while there has been a huge influx from Maharashtra. "The maximum pressure of migrants is being faced at Bijasan Ghat on the border of Sendhwa (MP-Maharashtra). 5,000 to 6,000 migrant workers are reaching there every day," a government statement said.

Migrant workers were being transported by buses for free to Dewas transit point after providing them food and conducting medical tests, it said. From Dewas, they are sent to Sagar, Chhatarpur, Guna and Shivpuri by buses.

Subsequently, migrant workers of other districts of the state are transported to their home districts and those from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar are ferried to the border of UP, the state government said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed migrants not to panic.

"Do not panic in this hour of crisis, the Government of Madhya Pradesh will ensure that every migrant worker reaches home. Arrangements for food, temporary stay, medical check-up and buses have been made. This arrangement will continue until all the migrant workers reach their destinations," Chouhan said. Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari informed that over 2.26 lakh migrant workers were brought back to MP by road from other states while 86,000 migrants were brought by the special trains.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

SDMC offers job to son of sanitation worker who died of COVID-19

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC has offered a job to one of the sons of a sanitation worker, who died of coronavirus in the line of duty, officials said on Thursday. South Delhi Mayor Sunita has also sanctioned an ex-gratia amoun...

Acquitted former Barclays rainmaker Jenkins plots gentler comeback

A near decade-long battle to clear his name has ended in victory, but the star rainmaker credited with playing a pivotal role in saving one of Britains biggest banks from a government bailout in 2008 is still waiting to put his life back on...

Pakistan's tour of Ireland in July postpned due to COVID-19

The Pakistan teams tour of Ireland to play a T20 series in July has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The two cricket boards decided to postpone their two-T20I series in July after the Ireland Government announced behi...

India criticises Pak for carrying out infra projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

India on Thursday took strong note of Pakistan awarding a mega contract to build a dam in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying carrying out of such projects in territories under Pakistans illegal occupation was not proper. The Pakistan government has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020