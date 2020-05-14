PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2205 1192 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 86 39 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 966 400 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 191 37 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 56 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 8470 3045 115 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 14 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 9592 3753 586 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 818 439 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 72 39 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 983 485 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 177 87 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 987 460 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 560 493 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 4426 2171 237 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 27524 6059 1019 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 611 158 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 12 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1935 223 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 4418 2346 122 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 9674 2240 66 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1367 939 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 154 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 75 50 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3789 1973 86 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2377 768 143 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 81634 27537 2572 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 78003 and the death toll at 2549. The ministry said that 26235 people have so far recovered from the infection.