India criticises Pak for carrying out infra projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India on Thursday took strong note of Pakistan awarding a mega contract to build a dam in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying carrying out of such projects in territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation was not proper. The Pakistan government has signed a whopping Rs 442 billion contract with a joint venture of a Chinese state-run firm and a commercial arm of Pakistan's powerful military for construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam. "Our position is consistent and clear that entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will continue to be integral and inalienable part of India," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"We have consistently conveyed our protests and shared concerns with both Pakistan and China on all such projects in the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation," he said. Last week, India conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan for its efforts to bring "material change" to territories under its "illegal and forcible" occupation after the country's top court allowed holding of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The MEA issued a demarche to a senior Pakistani diplomat lodging a strong protest over the court ruling and clearly conveying that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India. In a recent ruling, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region. The Gilgit-Baltistan order of 2018 provided for administrative changes, including authorising the Prime Minister of Pakistan to legislate on an array of subjects.

