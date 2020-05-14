Left Menu
People can't afford to stay home fearing coronavirus: Patel

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:44 IST
Indicating more relaxations in the next phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday said economic activity is also important and people can not afford to sit at home now fearing the pandemic. Talking to the media here, Patel said the state government is in favor of granting more relaxations in curbs, in place since March 25, so that people hit by the lockdown can restart their jobs and businesses.

"If we keep people away from their jobs and professions, it will prove catastrophic for them and their families. Even state's economic condition will deteriorate if this situation persists. "Our government has taken steps to promote economic activity and it gave certain relaxations earlier," he said.

The current phase of the nationwide lockdown will come to an end on May 17 and the Centre has already indicated its extension, but with a 'new look'. Patel indicated that the BJP government in the state may consider giving more relaxations while continuing its fight against coronavirus, which has so far infected nearly 9,600 people in Gujarat.

"Economic activity is also important. Now, people can not afford to sit at home fearing coronavirus. Our government is also of the same opinion. "Its time to help people in earning their livelihood," said Patel.

