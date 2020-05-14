Soren meets Murmu, apprises her of govt's efforts in fighting COVID-19

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday apprised Governor Droupadi Murmu about the governments efforts in dealing with the situation arising due to the coronavirus outbreak. Soren told Murmu that the government was working with the commitment that nobody goes hungry in the state.

The government is making efforts to bring back pravasis (migrant workers) as per their desire. Awareness is being created regarding the lockdown guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Soren told the governor. The government is also working with the commitment so that nobody remains hungry, he told Murmu, as per a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.