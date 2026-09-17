PM Modi Acknowledges President Murmu's Birthday Wishes, Emphasizes Nation-Building Goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her birthday greetings, highlighting her essential role in guiding the nation. In a message on X, Modi conveyed that the government is working with renewed vigor towards creating a progressive, self-reliant, and developed India.

Modi emphasized the critical role of public participation in India's development journey. He stressed the importance of blending the country's rich heritage with modern growth strategies to elevate the nation. The Prime Minister assured that the government remains dedicated to achieving these goals.

The Bharatiya Janata Party marks Modi's birthday with 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17, featuring service-oriented programs. Key figures, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, have also extended their wishes to the Prime Minister. Modi's leadership is credited with setting new governance benchmarks and enhancing inclusive development.