Four more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll rises to 125

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 125 in Rajasthan, with four more persons succumbing to the infection on Thursday, an official said. The state also recorded 206 fresh COVID-19 cases during the day, taking its tally to 4,534, he said.

"Four more death has occurred and 206 fresh cases have been reported in the state today" Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Fifty-nine cases were reported from Udaipur, 36 from Jodhpur, 22 from Jalore, 20 from Jaipur, 17 from Nagaur, eight each from Barmer and Sirohi.

Seven cases each were detected in Sikar and Sirohi, five each in Pali and Jhunjhunu, four each in Rajsamand and Churu and one each in Kota, Alwar, Dungarpur and Karauli. A total of 4,534 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. Besides, 267 migrants who returned from other states have also tested positive.

Singh said 2,638 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,397 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,771 active cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran and quarantined at Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and 43 BSF jawans brought from Delhi.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.