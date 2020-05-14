Left Menu
Development News Edition

From May 18, Haryana govt to ply buses to bring back its stranded people in Delhi

Haryana government has provided a major relief to its natives who are stranded in Delhi owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and are eager to return to their districts or wish to reach New Delhi Railway station from their residential district.

ANI | New Delhi (Haryana) | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:33 IST
From May 18, Haryana govt to ply buses to bring back its stranded people in Delhi
Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government has provided a major relief to its natives who are stranded in Delhi owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and are eager to return to their districts or wish to reach New Delhi Railway station from their residential district. Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma, in a statement on Thursday, said that the state government has decided to ply state transport buses from May 18 for the convenience of such people. Booking can be done through the online portal http://hartrans.gov.in and passengers with the confirmed booking will be allowed to enter the bus stand.

Sharma said that the buses will operate from New Delhi Railway Station to the scheduled bus stand of Haryana Roadways and no passenger will be allowed to board or get off from the bus en route. Buses passing through corona virus-affected districts will take the bypass or flyover route. He said that during this time, taking special care of social distancing norms, only 30 passengers will be accommodated in each bus. Thermal screening of passengers will be done before entering the designated bus stands and it will be necessary for every passenger to wear a mask and follow social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government continues to send migrant labourers keen to return to their home states. Today, more than 7000 labourers, out of which 1600 passengers from Gurugram to Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), 1200 from Gurugram to Khagaria (Bihar), 1450 from Narnaul to Purnia (Bihar) and 1440 from Panipat to Muzaffarpur (Bihar) were sent to their home states through five Special Shramik Trains. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has directed all the officers of all the District Administrations that it is not only necessary to send migrant labourers to their home states but it is also necessary to ensure that they do not face any kind of trouble during their journey. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Govt allows industries to operate in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Maharashtra government has allowed industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district to operate with limited staff strength amid the lockdown, said an official on Thursday. Earlier the government had imposed restrictions on all business a...

COVID-19: Implement quarantine rules strictly, says Gehlot

Stressing that there should be strict adherence to COVID-19 quarantine rules for people coming from outside the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said two months of efforts done during the lockdown should not go in va...

Soccer-Government gives green light for English soccer to return in June

The Premier Leagues plans to resume the season next month was given a boost on Thursday when Britains Culture and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was opening the door for football to return in June.Dowden said he held a po...

BT in talks to sell multibillion-pound stake in Openreach - FT

BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in Openreach, the companys telecommunications business, to infrastructure investors, Financial Times reported on Thursday citing sources.Potential buyers for Openreach include Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020