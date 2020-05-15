Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant worker wheels his pregnant wife, toddler on makeshift cart from Hyderabad to native MP village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), May 15 (ANI) A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh who found himself stranded in Hyderabad during the lockdown managed to get back home walking around 700 kilometres, wheeling along with his pregnant wife and daughter on a makeshift wooden cart for the most part of the journey.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 06:38 IST
Migrant worker wheels his pregnant wife, toddler on makeshift cart from Hyderabad to native MP village
Migrant worker Ramu Ghormare travelled some 700 km pulling his wife and kid on a makeshift cart.. Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), May 15 (ANI) A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh who found himself stranded in Hyderabad during the lockdown managed to get back home walking around 700 kilometres, wheeling along with his pregnant wife and daughter on a makeshift wooden cart for the most part of the journey. Ramu Ghormare who had arrived seeking work in Hyderabad with his wife Dhanwanta Bai, was forced to decide to return home as a lockdown was imposed within a few days.

However as there were no buses or other vehicles plying on the road, Ghormare resorted to fashioning a makeshift cart put together with some sticks tied together. He wheeled Dhanwanta and his toddler all the way to his home in Balaghat district. The entire journey took over two days to finish. Dhanwanta said: "We reached Hyderabad on March 17. A few days later the lockdown was imposed and soon we ran out of money. There was also no food for us and we decided to leave the city. My husband made the cart for me."

At the border area, a police team led by sub-divisional officer Nitesh Bhargava, gave biscuits and food to the family and arranged to take them home. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Only Customs-permitted to be able to import tobacco products in NZ

The Government will close a loophole that allowed some people to import cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco for manufacturing cigarettes and roll your owns for sale on the black market without excise tax being paid, says Minister of Customs J...

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases as Latin America reels

Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen their economies even as the spread of the virus in Latin America is seemingly gathering ...

Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar wanted for armed robbery

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted by the Miramar Fla. Police Department on charges of armed robbery with a firearm after an alleged incident at a party late Wednesday night. A...

Mexico's president pushes back on government forecast coronavirus could impoverish millions

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushed back on Thursday against a government report that forecast the coronavirus pandemic could drag millions of Mexicans into extreme poverty in Latin Americas second largest economy.CONEVAL, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020