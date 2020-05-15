Left Menu
Heading home during lockdown, 6 migrant workers killed, 95 injured in separate road accidents in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:52 IST
Heading home during lockdown, 6 migrant workers killed, 95 injured in separate road accidents in UP

Six migrant workers were killed and 95 others injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh when they were returning home during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday. The accidents have taken place in Barabanki, Jalaun, Bahraich and Mahoba districts since Thursday evening, they said.

In Barabanki, a group of seven labourers returning from Surat to Bahraich were waiting for conveyance near Badel on the Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway on Friday morning when a speeding truck hit them, killing three on the spot and injuring the rest. Those killed have been identified as Shishupal (32), his brother Jeetendra (30) and uncle Mohan Nishad (40), the police said, adding that the four injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The group members were working in a handloom company in Surat in Gujarat and had left for their homes after the factory was shut due to the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. They reached Barabanki in a truck and were waiting for another vehicle to take them home, the police said. In a separate accident, two people were killed and 40 injured when a truck carrying them from Mumbai to their homes in Uttar Pradesh fell in a ditch after being hit by another truck in Jalaun district.

According to Jalaun Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar, the truck with 46 migrant labourers, hailing from different districts of Uttar Pradesh, had started its journey from Mumbai four days ago and met with the accident on Thursday night. The injured have been admitted to Orai Medical College, the police officer said. The deceased have been identified as Sundari, belonging to Chitrakoot district, and Sher Bahadur Gautam of Bhadohi district. Another truck, also ferrying migrant labourers from Mumbai, overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting an electric pole on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway in Bahraich district, police said.

The accident occurred under Chakkarpur Police Station and left 32 people injured, Additional SP Ajay Pratap Singh said. All the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital where Ghulam Jilani (28), belonging to Bahraich, succumbed to injuries. All the injured are said to be natives of Bahraich, the SP added.  In Mahoba district's Panewadi township, a truck carrying migrants from Gujarat to Chhattisgarh overturned injuring 20 people.

The truck carrying about 70 to 80 migrant workers from Gujarat was on its way to Chhattisgarh when it overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway, injuring 20 of them, Circle Officer (City) Jatashankar Rao said. The accident took place in the wee hours on Friday morning , he said adding that all the injured were however out of danger.

