Left Menu
Development News Edition

310 NRIs stranded in Punjab to fly back to the UK today

310 Non-Resident Indians (NRI) who were stranded in Punjab due to the COVID-19 lockdown reached Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Friday to board a special flight for the United Kingdom.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:52 IST
310 NRIs stranded in Punjab to fly back to the UK today
310 NRIs stranded in Punjab reach Amritsar airport to board special flight for the UK. . Image Credit: ANI

310 Non-Resident Indians (NRI) who were stranded in Punjab due to the COVID-19 lockdown reached Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Friday to board a special flight for the United Kingdom. Airport authorities and a team of doctors wearing PPE kits are examining the passengers. Thermal screening is also being conducted at the airport and passengers are being asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Most of them expressed gratitude to the British government for arranging a special flight for stranded citizens. "I came to India to perform the last rites of my father in March and got stuck here due to the lockdown. I thank the British Government for sending the flight for us," said a passenger.

Earlier on May 8, another special flight airlifted around 310 NRIs from Punjab. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary ruling in Roma segregation case 'unfair' - PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on Friday said a Supreme Court ruling awarding damages to schoolchildren from the Roma minority who were put in separate classes was unfair and pledged to change the law to prevent any future such decis...

DigitalOcean gets USD 50 mn funding from Access Industries, Andreessen

US-based cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean on Friday said it has raised USD 50 million over Rs 377 crore in series C funding, led by Access Industries, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz a16z. The funding follows t...

COVID-19: Cemetery keeps graves ready for speedy burials

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases and lockdown restrictions, a Muslim cemetery, in one of the worst-affected areas of Bhopal city, has arranged for at least 10 ready-to-use graves for speedy burials. Madhya Pradeshs capital city has re...

Chelsea to extend free meals to NHS and charities for two more weeks

English football club Chelsea will extend its free meals supply to the National Health Service NHS and charities that support elderly and vulnerable groups for two more weeks, bringing the number of distributed meals to a total of 1,15,520....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020