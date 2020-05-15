310 NRIs stranded in Punjab to fly back to the UK today

310 Non-Resident Indians (NRI) who were stranded in Punjab due to the COVID-19 lockdown reached Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Friday to board a special flight for the United Kingdom. Airport authorities and a team of doctors wearing PPE kits are examining the passengers. Thermal screening is also being conducted at the airport and passengers are being asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Most of them expressed gratitude to the British government for arranging a special flight for stranded citizens. "I came to India to perform the last rites of my father in March and got stuck here due to the lockdown. I thank the British Government for sending the flight for us," said a passenger.

Earlier on May 8, another special flight airlifted around 310 NRIs from Punjab. (ANI)