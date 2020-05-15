Vande Mission: Over 300 people arrive from London, former top TN official among returnees

Vande Mission: Over 300 people arrive from London, former top TN official among returneesPTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:19 IST
As many as 333 people arrived here on Friday from London by an Air India flight as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indian nationals stranded in various countries, airport officialssaid. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathanwas among the returnees, they said.
There were 202 men, 126 women and five infants and this was the ninth evacuation flight that landed here from the United Kingdom, they said. Last night, 167 passengers (110 men and 57 women) arrived from Manila, capital of the Philippines.
Throat and nasal swab samples were taken from the passengers for coronavirus testingand later they were accommodated in different hotels and the premises of an educational institution in a city suburb. Of the over 1,700 returnees till date since May 9,nine have so far tested positive for the contagion.
Dubai,Kuala Lumpur and Muscat were among the other cities from where the flights originated..
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Air India
- Manila
- Indian
- Tamil Nadu
- United Kingdom
- Philippines
- Kuala Lumpur
- Dubai
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans have been extraordinary source of strength during pandemic, says Ambassador Sandhu
Indian-American Congressman seeks refugee status for Afghan Sikhs, Hindus
Indian man, pregnant wife found dead in murder-suicide in New Jersey
Indian Embassy in US contact nationals who wish to travel back home
COVID-19: Indian missions in UAE open online registration for its citizens who wish to fly home