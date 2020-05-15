U'khand reports one new COVID-19 case, state tally at 79

With one new COVID-19 case being reported in Dehradun on Friday, the tally of positive cases in Uttarakhand has climbed to 79, the health department said. Out of the 79 COVID cases, 28 active cases.

While 50 patients have recovered and been discharged, the results of 634 samples are awaited. At present, 43,714 people are under home quarantine and 4,015 are in facility quarantine.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases for Uttarakhand in the last 7 days is 21 days. (ANI)