Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese ship leaves Malaysian waters after month-long South China Sea standoff

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:06 IST
Chinese ship leaves Malaysian waters after month-long South China Sea standoff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese survey ship that had been involved in a month-long standoff with a Malaysian oil exploration vessel in the South China Sea has left Malaysia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), shipping data showed on Friday.

Since mid-April, the Haiyang Dizhi 8 had been surveying in the EEZ, close to where a drillship contracted by Malaysian state oil firm Petronas had been operating in waters claimed by Malaysia, Vietnam as well as China. The West Capella, the ship contracted by Petronas, left the disputed waters on Tuesday after completing its planned work, its operator said.

On Friday, the Haiyang Dizhi 8 moved out of Malaysia's EEZ heading north towards China and escorted by at least two Chinese vessels, according to data from ship tracking website Marine Traffic. Data from the past month showed the ship had moved within Malaysian waters in a hash-shaped pattern consistent with carrying out a survey, as it did during a tense standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year.

Malaysia's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. It had earlier called for disputes over the South China Sea to be resolved by peaceful means. China has denied reports of a standoff, saying that the Haiyang Dizhi 8 was conducting normal activities.

The incident had prompted the United States to call on China to stop its "bullying behavior" in the disputed waters. U.S. and Australian warships have conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea close to the West Capella in recent weeks, shortly after the Haiyang Dizhi 8 arrived.

The Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) has said the China-Malaysia standoff had been going on for months. China claims almost all of the energy-rich South China Sea, also a major trade route. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Taiwan have overlapping claims.

The United States has also accused China of taking advantage of the distraction of the coronavirus pandemic to advance its presence in the South China Sea. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman last month accused U.S. officials of smearing Beijing.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after retail sales worse than feared

U.S. stocks futures extended declines slightly on Friday after data showed retail sales plunged much more than expected in April, underscoring the deep economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.At 836 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down ...

Akhilesh Yadav jokes about economic package

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Atmanirbhar economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that self-reliance and loans do not go together. The opposition leader posted a make-belie...

Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Spain started imposing a quarantine on incoming overseas travellers on Friday and added new restrictions to international traffic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the countrys daily death toll drops.From Friday, people arriving f...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered an early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020