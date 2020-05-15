Left Menu
Beopar Mandal, others hold Tiranga march against Punjab govt, demand opening of shops to sell factory products

All Retail Association of Ludhiana, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) and shopkeepers on Friday took out a Tiranga march against the Punjab government, urging it to open all shops, as factories cannot run until shops are ready to sell their products.

Updated: 15-05-2020 17:59 IST
Protesters carried out Tiranga march against Punjab government on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Gurdeep Singh Gosha and Sunil Mehra of Business Bachao Morcha told ANI that the government has allowed factories to open but factories cannot operate until the shops are opened for selling the products. They appealed to the government to allow all shops to open with COVID-19 safety measures.

"Due to prolonged lockdown, our staff is also planning to migrate to their native places. We were supporting them morally and financially till now. In the absence of already skilled staff, the opening of shops will become a serious problem. Being small shopkeepers, it will become extremely difficult to look for new labourers," some of the shopkeepers said. "As the government has allowed wine shops, industrial supplies, among others, it is requested that small shopkeepers are also allowed to open their shops," they added. (ANI)

