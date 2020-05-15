Jharkhand reports 2 fresh COVID-19 cases, state tally at 205
ANI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:27 IST
"Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand. The total number of cases is now at 205," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
A total of 81,970 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 27,920 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 51,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,649 people have lost their lives due to the infection to date.
