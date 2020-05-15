Palghar teen tries to kill elderly relative with axe, arrested

A teen boy was arrested on Friday in Vikramgad area of Palghar for allegedly trying to kill an elderly woman relative, police said. Prabhu Bari (19) attacked and injured Sita Krishna Bari (65) with an axe over an old dispute in the early hours of Thursday, a Vikramgad police station official said.

"She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The accused has been charged with attempt to murder," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM