82 COVID patients discharged in Punjab

In a relief for Punjab, 82 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday after they were cured of the infection. Among cured patients, most of them were pilgrims who had returned from Hazoor Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra last month, a health official said.

Forty-four patients were discharged in Moga, followed by 21 in Patiala, nine in Gurdaspur, four in Jalandhar, three in Mohali and one in Mansa, taking the state's tally of cured patients to 305, as per the state’s medical bulletin. However, thirteen more persons tested positive for the infection in the state on Friday, as per the bulletin.

Six coronavirus cases were reported in Faridkot, three in Fazilka and one each in Ludhiana, Bathinda, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib, the bulletin said. The bulletin added that the cases of 16 Railway Protection Force personnel, who had earlier tested positive in Ludhiana, have been removed from the state's COVID tally as they belonged to Delhi.

With the removal of 16 RPF cases and addition of new cases on Friday, the total COVID-19 in the state now stood at 1,932. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 297 coronavirus cases, followed by 205 in Jalandhar, 158 in Tarn Taran, 136 in Ludhiana, 122 in Gurdaspur, 103 in SBS Nagar, 102 in Mohali, 100 in Patiala, 92 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 59 each in Moga and Rupnagar, 56 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 52 in Faridkot, 44 in Ferozepur, 41 in Fazilka, 41 in Bathinda, 32 in Mansa, 29 in Pathankot, 27 in Kapurthala and 21 in Barnala, as per bulletin. Of the total cases, 32 have died, as per the bulletin.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, it added. A total of 49,301 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 44,319 samples are negative and reports of 3,050 samples are awaited..