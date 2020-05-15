PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2307 1252 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 86 40 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1012 412 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 191 40 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 66 56 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 8895 3518 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 15 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 9932 4035 606 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 854 464 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 77 39 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1013 513 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 197 87 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1056 480 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 576 493 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 4595 2283 239 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 29100 6564 1068 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 3 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 672 166 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 15 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1932 305 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 4688 2403 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 10108 2599 71 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1414 952 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 156 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 82 51 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3945 2080 92 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2461 829 153 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 85538 29746 2679 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 81970 and the death toll at 2649. The ministry said that 27920 people have so far recovered from the infection.