Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing but 'jumlas', says CM of FM's announcements for farmers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:04 IST
Nothing but 'jumlas', says CM of FM's announcements for farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday dubbed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements of stimulus for the lockdown-hit agriculture sector as “nothing but a pack of jumlas.” Singh said the “so-called” economic package offered no immediate relief to distressed farmers, who were battling the stress of handling two major crops one after the other in extremely tough conditions. With all the three tranches of the much-awaited economic package announced so far turning out to be a “major disappointment” for the targeted sections of the society, it is clear that the Centre has “failed” to come to the rescue of the people who were struggling with the unprecedented COVID crisis and the resultant lockdown, said the CM in a statement here.

Expressing serious concern over the “lack of anything substantial” in announcements for farmers, the CM said the farmers need urgent interventions, and not so-called reform measures that have been long in the making and were not needed to be pushed through in haste at this critical juncture. As one of the most affected states, agriculturally, Punjab needed support for farmers during the wheat harvesting and procurement, which the Centre has failed to deliver, he alleged. Despite repeated pleas, the central government did not provide incentive bonus to farmers for staggered procurement, he added.

Despite the Centre's “total lack of support”, the farmers of Punjab pushed the limits of their courage and battles against all ends to once again provide the nation with a bumper wheat crop, a special necessity in this hour of crisis, said the CM. The state agencies have worked day and night to ensure smooth and seamless procurement, without help from the Centre, the CM said.

Now that the paddy nursery transplantation had already commenced in the state, ahead of schedule to cope with the strict COVID protocols and labour shortage, the CM said once again the central government had shown no indication of helping out. As part of the agriculture sector package, the finance minister should have announced an increase in minimum support price of paddy, along with incentive bonus to check stubble burning instead of coming out with long-term plans which would have no immediate positive impact on the lives of farmers or those working in allied sectors, he said. Referring to the announcements made in earlier tranches too, including those for migrant labourers, the CM said even those offered no concrete immediate relief. Two months of free rations, which in any case most of the state governments are already providing, is not going to stop the large-scale exodus of migrants from industrial hubs and cities, the CM stated.

And in the absence of any clear incentives that could encourage migrants to stay back, industrial and economic revival of the country will not happen even after the lockdown is lifted, he said. The CM urged the Centre to focus on addressing urgent needs of various sections, especially of those most affected by the lockdown, and leave the long-term reforms to a more suitable time, when things stabilize on the economic and social fronts.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Cong slams Goa govt over surge in COVID-19 cases; seeks Guv's intervention 'to make management effective'

Congress on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the state recorded new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month, alleging that the Goa government has turned out to be defective on all fronts and the Cabinet has not...

Health Ministry issues additional guidelines for rational use of PPE kits

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has issued additional guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment PPE kits, which use settings approach for health functionaries working in the non-COVID-19 areas. The gu...

Redoubled commitment to build Indo-Pacific systems post-COVID: Aus high commissioner-designate

Australia has redoubled its commitment to build the kind of Indo-Pacific political and economic system post-COVID that favours openness and not the so called might is right politics, Australian High Commissioner-designate Barry OFarrell sai...

Amit Shah welcomes Sitharaman's announcements for agri sector

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements for the agricultural sector, which is facing hardships due to the ongoing lockdown, and said the Modi government believes that Indias develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020