Meghalaya: 400 returnees venture out of home, violating quarantine norms

Around 400 people, who returned to Meghalaya from other parts of the country recently, have violated the self-quarantine protocols by venturing out and putting others at risk, state Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday. He said these citizens, who live in the Shillong city, were cautioned by health officials.

Health authorities are using technology to monitor movements of those registered with the government and found out who have violated the quarantine protocols, Tynsong said. The home quarantine period for those coming from the states of the Northeastern region is 14 days.

Those who have returned from outside the region will have to remain quarantined for 14 days and then they will have to be under self-observation for another 28 days, he said. At present, Meghalaya has one active COVID-19 case.

One person died, while 11 others have recovered..