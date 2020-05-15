Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture reforms announced by FM will prove as gamechanger, says NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand

NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Friday termed three reforms in agriculture sector as a 'gamechanger' and asserted that amendments in the Essential Commodity Act (ECA) will remove the fear of investors from investing in agriculture.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:29 IST
Agriculture reforms announced by FM will prove as gamechanger, says NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand
NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Friday termed three reforms in agriculture sector as a 'gamechanger' and asserted that amendments in the Essential Commodity Act (ECA) will remove the fear of investors from investing in agriculture. "There was a demand for reform in the Essential Commodity Act for the last 30 years. The power of policies is stronger than the power of money. Three reforms announced today will prove as a gamechanger," Chand told ANI.

"Nobody wants to set up cold storage. Organised private investment is very much needed in the agriculture sector. The change in the Essential Commodity (EC) Act will remove the fear from investors that the EC Act may be imposed on them for more storage," he said. Chand said that the agricultural harvest is normal and there is no downfall in agricultural produce. "There were problems regarding mangoes, tomatoes in few pockets, but you can't call it as a national problem. That is the issue of states and concerned states can look into it," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced Rs one lakh crore financial assistance to fund agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. She also announced three major reforms in the agricultural sector- amendments to Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers, agriculture Marketing Reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers and Agriculture Produce Price and Quality Assurance.

"Today is the situation of the country in which everything other than agriculture has stopped... Regarding agriculture, it has been given necessary response. The Finance Minister has made full arrangements to buy fertiliser and seeds to farmers," he added. Speaking further, Chand said: "Those who are talking about increasing Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan scheme should understand that the financial condition of the government is not good. The government's resources and GST collection has significantly reduced."

"Today, the situation is such that production in all sectors except agriculture has come to a halt for 1.5 months. If you ask the farmers today, they will also say that labourers and factories that are closed, are suffering the most and need immediate help," he added. Chand said that farmers can sell their crops from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under one nation and one market.

"So far, under the APMC Act, farmers can sell their produce in a single market. Farmers will get a good price and their income will be doubled and investment will come in agriculture," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Centre's package will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs in Goa: Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the new definition of MSME will also benefit the people of the state and the related package announced by the Centre will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs. The new definition of MSME will also b...

Support stepped up for Rohingya camps as first COVID-19 infections are confirmed

After confirmation that the first cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in a vast and overcrowded refugee camp in Bangladesh, UN humanitarians on Friday announced additional measures and appealed for funds to prevent the disease ...

Mathura bank robbery: 1 more held, looted money recovered

One more person was arrested for his alleged involvement in the recent bank robbery in Mathura and nearly all of the looted money has been recovered, police said on Friday. The suspect, identified as Parvinder Gautam, was nabbed on Thursday...

Enough foodgrains stock in warehouses across India for free supply to 8 cr migrants: Centre

The Union Food Ministry on Friday said enough foodgrains stock has been positioned in 2,122 warehouses across the country for free distribution to 8 crore migrants. As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, the government on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020