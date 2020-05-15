Over 50K stranded residents brought back: J-K administration
Over 50,000 Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded at various places in the country due to the lockdown, have been brought back to the Union Territory through various modes of transport, said the J-K administration on Friday.
"Govt brings back 49,218 stranded J&K residents through Lakhanpur; another 7,264 arrived through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur," the J-K Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted.
As many as 30 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 1,013. (ANI)
