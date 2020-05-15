Left Menu
Central team visits Tripura to find source of coronavirus infection among BSF jawans

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:15 IST
A three-member medical team, sent by the Centre to probe the source of coronavirus infection among the BSF personnel posted here, visited the GB Pant Hospital on Friday. The team headed by GK Medhi arrived here on Thursday and visited several COVID-19 care centres.

We have visited various places, including the GB Pant Hospital, and found that the actions taken by the state government to check the spread of the virus are satisfactory," Medhi told reporters. State law minister Ratan Lal Nath said members of the team spoke to government officials and doctors and started the investigation to find the source of infection among the BSF personnel.

The team would also visit Dhalai district, he said. So far, 152 BSF personnel from three battalions based in Ambassa in Dhalai district have tested positive for COVID- 19.

Following this, the state asked the Centre to investigate the sources of the infection. Nath said two persons from Tripura who are stranded in Maharastra were found to be positive for COVID-19.

