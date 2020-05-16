With possibility of resumption of domestic flights, AAI outlines steps for passengers

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Friday outlined some steps so that passengers are fully geared up while travelling. It said they should be registered on Aarogya Setu app, should wear mask, carry a hand sanitizer and do web check-in and have a print out of boarding card.

Flight operations were suspended in India except for relief/cargo and evacuation flights from March 25 in view of COVID-19. (ANI)