Special passenger train from Bengaluru arrives New Delhi

The second special passenger train from Bengaluru arrived in New Delhi railway station on Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:09 IST
Sprecial passenger train arrives at New Delhi Railway Station from Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The second special passenger train from Bengaluru arrived in New Delhi railway station on Saturday morning. Passengers thanked the government for providing the transportation facility during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I faced no problems during the journey. I thank the government for running special trains for us," Anil Thakur, a passenger said. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Railways has decided to start issuing a waiting list ticket from May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also for those to be notified in due course of time.

As per the Railway Board order, there will be a cap on the waiting list ticket on these trains. The Railways has a capped waiting list ticket limit up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 100 for Chair Cars, 20 each for First AC and Executive Class, and 200 for sleeper class.

