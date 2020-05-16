Provide PPE to doctors, health workers at quarantine centres: Manipur speaker to govt

Provide PPE to doctors, health workers at quarantine centres: Manipur speaker to govtPTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-05-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:16 IST
Manipur assembly speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged the state government to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to doctors and health workers deputed at the quarantine centres after a person tested positive for COVID-19 at such a facility. Speaking to reporters during the opening of a quarantine facility at the Manipur College premises in his Singjamei constituency on Friday, Singh appealed to the people to come forward to help the frontline warriors in this hour of crisis.
Doctors and health workers at quarantine facilities have alleged that they are yet to receive PPE from the government. "It was like asking the army to fight against an enemy without providing him arms and ammunition," a doctor who did not want to be identified said.
A person, whose mother died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai, tested positive on Thursday while being in isolation at a quarantine centre in Imphal East district after arriving here on May 5, the doctor said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Yumnam Khemchand Singh
- Manipur
- COVID
- Singjamei
- Manipur College
- Mumbai
- Imphal East
ALSO READ
BJP leaders speak like "brainless people": Telangana Minister after BJP accuses KCR govt of hiding COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Lack of US will to suspend sanctions may lead Cuba to higher risk
Mexican protest singer Oscar Chávez dies of COVID-19 at 85
Amazon sees possible 2nd-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 bln in COVID-19-related costs
UN chief: World should follow South Korea on COVID-19 fight