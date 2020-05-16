Vande Bharat Mission: 121 passengers arrive in Hyderabad from US
Air India repatriation flight AI 1839 carrying 121 passengers from Newark, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:03 IST
Air India repatriation flight AI 1839 carrying 121 passengers from Newark, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.
Earlier on May 15, Air India repatriation flight AI 1385 carrying 117 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
India began from May 7 the phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad, due to various lockdown restrictions, under the Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)
