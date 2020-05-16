Left Menu
Development News Edition

People in TN placed their belongings outside liquor shops to reserve their spot in queue

After the Tamil Nadu government issued an order for reopening of government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops, people in Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday reserved their spot by placing their belongings in a long queue outside the shops.

ANI | Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:42 IST
People in TN placed their belongings outside liquor shops to reserve their spot in queue
People put their belongings in long queue to save their spot outside liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. . Image Credit: ANI

After the Tamil Nadu government issued an order for reopening of government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops, people in Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday reserved their spot by placing their belongings in a long queue outside the shops. The circles were drawn outside shops to ensure social distancing and people placed their footwear, umbrella, helmets in circles to reserve their spot.

While in other districts of the state, buyers were seen standing between the boxes drawn outside the stores which helps them to stand at least a metre apart. The State Government has allowed reopening of TASMAC shops from today in the state except in Chennai, Thiruvallur, and containment zones.

For sales at TASMAC (liquor) shops, the token system needs to be followed, and only 500 tokens will be issued per day, the state government said. Also, those who come to buy liquor must wear face mask and follow social distancing norms. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines records 11 new coronavirus deaths, 214 more infections

The Philippines health ministry on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 12,305, most of which are in the cap...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not facil...

Action against four cops for seeking bribe from chemist

Two policemen were suspended and two others transferred after they allegedly forcibly took away money from a medical shop owner and also demanded bribe from him at Navghar in Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The accused policem...

US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump

The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the invisible enemy, President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020