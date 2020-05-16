Panchkula: Over 2000 food packets being prepared in community kitchen of Mata Mansa Devi temple

In order to provide food to the needy amid the coronavirus lockdown, Mata Mansa Devi shrine administration has organized a community kitchen in Panchkula. The temple authorities are preparing approximately more than 2,000 food packets every day for the needy amid the lockdown.

"Earlier we were making 3,000 food packets at the beginning of the lockdown, but now we are preparing only 2,500 packets as the demand has reduced," Ravinder, General Manager of Mata Mansa Devi temple told ANI. All the precautionary measures are being followed by the people while providing their services to the poor to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Apart from that, Mata Mansa Devi temple is also providing food to as many as 1200 cows kept in 'gaushala.' (ANI)