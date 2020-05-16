Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, toll 5

Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, toll 5PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:34 IST
A 65-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday, taking the overall death toll to five, a Health official said
The patient was suffering from a kidney ailment and diabetes. He tested positive for coronavirus on May 15 at a state-run hospital and was put on a ventilator, he said
Nagpur has so far reported 336 COVID-19 cases.
