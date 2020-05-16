Surat's COVID-19 recovery rate better than Ahmedabad, Vadodara

Even as the COVID-19 count in Gujarat's Surat district crossed the 1,000-mark, the region has a better recovery rate than severely-hit areas of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, an official said on Saturday. With the addition of 32 new cases on Friday, Surat district's tally rose to 1,015, of which 991 cases were reported from the city area, a release from the health department stated.

The district has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat after Ahmedabad (7,171), but has a recovery rate of 62 per cent. According to the latest data, of the 1,015 COVID-19 patients, 634 have been discharged, while 47 have succumbed to the infection.

As against this, Ahmedabad has so far reported 35 per cent recovery rate, while 479 casualties were witnessed in the district, it was stated. With the third highest number of cases, Vadodara district has reported a recovery rate of around 58 per cent, with 371 out of 720 COVID-19 patients having recovered from the infection and 32 dying of it.

Surat municipal commissioner B N Pani said the civic body was taking steps to ensure early detection of cases by increasing the number of surveillance teams to 1,933 for door-to-door tracking. Moreover, 41 fever clinics have also been set up in poor localities.

"We have set up 41 fever clinics that have identified 108 cases of coronavirus so far. Passive surveillance by 520 private clinics have revealed 281 positive cases," he said. Over 39.11 lakh people in city have been surveyed, out of which 2.7 lakh persons fell in the high-risk category and have been asked to take precaution, he said.

As many as 3,130 people were currently in quarantine facilities in Surat city, he said..