Goa: Man tests positive, claims he was not screened at border

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:26 IST
A 46-year-old man from Sangli in Maharashtra who claims to have entered Goa without being checked for COVID-19 symptoms at the border has tested positive for novel coronavirus after being admitted in GMCH here for fever, a senior health official said on Saturday. The man had come in a car along with two others to supply goods to a firm in Panaji, he said.

"The 46-year-old man who tested positive for novel coronavirus at Goa Medical College and Hospital has said he was not tested or medically screened at the checkpost before entering the state. As per rule, all those entering the state have to be tested at the border, and be quarantined till the reports are out," the Directorate of Health Services official said. He said the health department had informed the district collector about this case in order to look into the issue of unchecked entry at the state border.

Meanwhile, a truck cleaner from Agra in Uttar Pradesh who traveled to Goa's Kundaim industrial estate near Ponda has also tested positive during a rapid test for coronavirus on Saturday. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Truenat test returned positive for the cleaner but negative for the driver of the truck.

"They were admitted to the district hospital in Margao in south Goa for fever. The cleaner, a native of Agra, had come from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to deliver pharmaceutical goods. He entered the state on May 14 from the Patradevi border and then got admitted for fever," Rane said..

