Police exhumes body in Hailakandi district; accused arrested

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:34 IST
A body of a man who was allegedly murdered has been exhumed from the backyard of his brother's house in Hailakandi district and the accused was arrested, a police officer said on Saturday. The in-charge of Kalacherra police outpost was informed by some workers of Narshimpur tea estate on Friday that 28-year-old Lakhi Narayan Rabidas was missing from his house since May 11, Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said.

Lakhi's elder brother confessed during interrogation that he had murdered his younger brother on the night of May 11 after an altercation and buried his body at the backyard of his house, the official said. Hailakandi deputy superintendent of police (Headquarters), accompanied by an executive magistrate, rushed to the site on Friday and exhumed the body from an abandoned kutcha latrine pit located at the backyard of the house of the accused, Nath said.

The murder weapon was also recovered from the pit, he said. After an inquest was conducted by the executive magistrate, the body was sent to S K Roy Civil Hospital for autopsy.

"A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is on," the SP said..

