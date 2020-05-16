Left Menu
Special train reaches Delhi from Patna

A special train carrying passengers from Patna reached New Delhi railway station on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:19 IST
Passengers arrived at New Delhi railway station from Patna on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A special train carrying passengers from Patna reached New Delhi railway station on Saturday. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per the guidelines of the government.

"I am very happy about reaching my destination. The train was properly sanitized and we maintained social distance," a passenger said. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Railways has decided to start issuing wait-list tickets from May 22 for journeys not only on special trains operational at present but also for those to be notified in due course of time.

As per the Railway Board order, there will be a cap on waiting list tickets on these trains. The Railways has a capped waiting list ticket limit up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 100 for chair cars, 20 each for First AC and executive class, and 200 for sleeper class.

