New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm. . DEL35 UP-LABOURERS-3RDLD ACCIDENT 24 migrant labourers killed, 36 injured in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh Auraiya (UP): At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday. DEL34 UP-LABOURERS-ACCIDENT-REAX Cong, SP term migrants' death in UP 'murder'; BSP asks all to rise above petty politics Lucknow: Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and Samajwadi Party termed the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya on Saturday "murder", while the BSP asked parties in power to rise above petty politics and ensure the safety of migrants trying to return home amid the lockdown. .

DEL72 UP-LABOURERS-LD-ADITYANATH 2 SHOs suspended, Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of migrant workers killed in UP road accident Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed suspension of SHOs of two police stations and that stern warning be issued to the circle officers concerned after 24 migrant workers were killed in a road accident near Auraiya. . DES21 UP-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-PRIYANKA Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks nod to run buses for migrant workers Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to run 1,000 buses for the migrant workers wanting to return home. DEL66 UP-LABOURERS-HOMECOMING 9-member family reach home at Mahboa from Delhi on tricycle cart Banda: Amid agonizing tales of 24 migrant workers getting killed and 36 injured in a road accident near Auraiya on Saturday, the safe return of a nine-member family on a tricycle cart from Delhi to Mahoba near here has brought some solace. .

DEL74 UP-VIRUS-CASES Total COVID cases rise to 4,140 in UP as spitting in public made punishable Lucknow: With 83 more testing positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the number of total infected cases till date rose to 4,140 in the state. . DEL39 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Rajasthan reports 177 new cases as COVID-19 count nears 5,000 Jaipur: Rajasthan on Saturday reported 177 COVID-19 cases, 116 of them from the Jaipur district jail, as the infection tally jumped to 4,924 in the state, officials said. .

DEL58 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Record one-day spike in cases takes Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally to 88 Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported six COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, bringing the virus count to 88, a state health department bulletin said. . DEL28 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-DEATH COVID-19: 65-year-old pneumonia patient dies, toll rises to 5 in Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida (UP): A 65-year-old Noida resident, who was hospitalised with pneumonia and was found positive for coronavirus on Friday, became the fifth COVID-19 casualty in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, hospital officials said on Saturday..

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Biden, Dems aim to expand campaign map with fundraising deal

Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have expanded their fundraising agreement to include 26 state parties as Democrats look to dent the Republicans money advantage and build a national campaign foundation heading into the Novemb...

Ensure no one in J'khand reaches home on foot: Soren to officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The instruction came in the wake of repor...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase ...

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases top 50,000 - ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia topped 50,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said. A ministry official reported 2,840 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980. That was up from an average of around 1,500 new cases ...
