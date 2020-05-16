New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 6 pm. . DEL35 UP-LABOURERS-3RDLD ACCIDENT 24 migrant labourers killed, 36 injured in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh Auraiya (UP): At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday. DEL34 UP-LABOURERS-ACCIDENT-REAX Cong, SP term migrants' death in UP 'murder'; BSP asks all to rise above petty politics Lucknow: Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and Samajwadi Party termed the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya on Saturday "murder", while the BSP asked parties in power to rise above petty politics and ensure the safety of migrants trying to return home amid the lockdown. .

DEL72 UP-LABOURERS-LD-ADITYANATH 2 SHOs suspended, Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of migrant workers killed in UP road accident Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed suspension of SHOs of two police stations and that stern warning be issued to the circle officers concerned after 24 migrant workers were killed in a road accident near Auraiya. . DES21 UP-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-PRIYANKA Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks nod to run buses for migrant workers Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to run 1,000 buses for the migrant workers wanting to return home. DEL66 UP-LABOURERS-HOMECOMING 9-member family reach home at Mahboa from Delhi on tricycle cart Banda: Amid agonizing tales of 24 migrant workers getting killed and 36 injured in a road accident near Auraiya on Saturday, the safe return of a nine-member family on a tricycle cart from Delhi to Mahoba near here has brought some solace. .

DEL74 UP-VIRUS-CASES Total COVID cases rise to 4,140 in UP as spitting in public made punishable Lucknow: With 83 more testing positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the number of total infected cases till date rose to 4,140 in the state. . DEL39 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Rajasthan reports 177 new cases as COVID-19 count nears 5,000 Jaipur: Rajasthan on Saturday reported 177 COVID-19 cases, 116 of them from the Jaipur district jail, as the infection tally jumped to 4,924 in the state, officials said. .

DEL58 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Record one-day spike in cases takes Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally to 88 Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported six COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, bringing the virus count to 88, a state health department bulletin said. . DEL28 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-DEATH COVID-19: 65-year-old pneumonia patient dies, toll rises to 5 in Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida (UP): A 65-year-old Noida resident, who was hospitalised with pneumonia and was found positive for coronavirus on Friday, became the fifth COVID-19 casualty in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, hospital officials said on Saturday..