FIR against six for running crusher units in Palkot forest area

An FIR has been lodgedagainst six persons for allegedly running crusher units in thePalkot forest area in Gumla district, an official said

The FIR was lodged on Friday against six persons withthe Sadar police station, charging them with violatinginstructions issued by the Mining department to stop crusherunits as it was damaging wildlife, district mining officerRamnath Rai said here

A large number of dumpers, four tractors, four poclainmachines, three JCB machines, two drill machines and a largequantity of chips were seized after a surprise check at Fasia,Karondi and Dumardih villages under the Sadar police station,he said.