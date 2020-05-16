Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM orders crackdown on liquor smuggling

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:53 IST
Punjab CM orders crackdown on liquor smuggling

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed police to crack down on liquor smuggling in a bid to prevent revenue loss to the cash-strapped state. The chief minister also ordered immediate action against the DSPs and SHOs under whose jurisdictions liquor smuggling or illegal distillation takes place, said a government release.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta issued necessary directives to all commissioners of police and district police chiefs in the state to identify liquor smugglers by May 23. The officers have been asked to take all possible legal action against such persons, including under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the release said.

The DGP said the CM has made it clear that in the wake of an acute economic and financial stress due to the coronavirus lockdown, the state government needs to mobilise all possible revenue. Thus, it cannot afford any loss of revenue on account of smuggling of liquor from outside the state or due to illicit distillation, he said.

The commissioners of police and district police chiefs have been asked to put the SHOs of all police stations on notice and direct them to stop the smuggling of liquor. The DGP warned that in case of failure to do so, the SHO concerned will be shifted and necessary departmental action will be initiated.

On May 14, police along with officials of the excise department had raided an illegal distillery-cum-liquor bottling plant at Ghanaur in Patiala..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

F1 driver Kubica swaps four wheels for two in virtual Tour de Pologne

Polish Formula One driver Robert Kubica swapped his race car for an indoor bicycle on Saturday to take part in the e-Tour de Pologne after the road cycling race for amateurs was moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak. Around 1,000 peo...

Coronavirus: Kolkata airport makes arrangements for contact- less proedures

Arrangements for contact-less travel and social distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official said on Saturday. An absolute contact-less procedure with least possible su...

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' ahead of Tokyo Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Saturday called for vigilance and patience in preparations for the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bach was speaking after the International Olympic Committee...

Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar Sadar SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020