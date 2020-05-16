COVID-19: Death toll rises to five in Gautam Buddh Nagar; 247 cases

A 65-year-old Noida resident, who was hospitalised with pneumonia and found positive for coronavirus died on Friday, becoming the fifth COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Saturday. The man, a resident of Sector 8 in NoIda, was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on May 12, they said. He was being treated with antibiotics and supportive therapy, GIMS Director Dr. Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.

"He was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15 at 8 pm. His condition suddenly deteriorated and he died on May 15 at 10.36 pm at GIMS," Gupta said in a statement. The doctor said the cause of the death was COVID-19 along with pneumonia and severe sepsis (a life-threatening complication of an infection). Earlier, four men from Gautam Buddh Nagar -- two of them aged 62, one 60 and another 71 -- have died due to coronavirus, according to district officials. Meanwhile, four more people tested positive for the deadly virus in Noida, pushing the number of cases to 247, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"Total 41 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which five (including the deceased man) were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 247," he said in a statement. Among the new patients are a 32-year-old male from Sector 76, a 20-year-old male and two females, aged 26 and 45, from Sector 5 – all four in Noida, the officer said.

Also, 12 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery from the disease, he said. Four of them were admitted to GIMS and five at Sharda Hospital, both in Greater Noida, while the remaining were at the Child PGI in Noida, he added. “So far, 181 of the 247 patients have recovered and got discharged, leaving 61 active cases in the district,” the doctor said.

The recovery rate of patients in the district has gone up to 73.27 per cent now, according to official statistics. So far, 4,738 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 435 people are currently under institutional quarantine, officials said.