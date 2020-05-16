Over 200 trains to ferry migrants to native places in next 10 days: Punjab official

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:38 IST
Over 200 trains will carry migrant workers to their native states from Punjab in next 10 days, an official said on Saturday. The officials said till now, over 1.80 lakh workers have been in sent to their native places from the state in 150 special trains. “By facilitating the return of over 1,80,000 migrant workers to their home states through 150 special trains, Punjab has ensured those wishing to go back are united with their families without any hardship,” said Nodal Officer Vikas Pratap Singh in an official release here. He, however, said the state government has been working round the clock to provide relief to workers.

The mammoth exercise has so far cost the exchequer Rs 10 crore, he said. The Punjab government has planned to send over 200 trains in next 10 days and the numbers will increase in near future, Singh said. Punjab is likely to send over 20 trains daily, he added. Of the 150 trains already sent, 57 ferried migrant workers from Ludhiana while 45 trains were run from Jalandhar.

Other places from where trains departed include Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Sirhind. “We are in the process of commencing trains from Doraha too," he said.

The maximum trains are going to Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar and Jharkhand. Trains are also being sent to Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Assuring the state's commitment to go the extra mile to mitigate their sufferings, Singh said food, water and other essentials are also being provided to all those travelling back home..

