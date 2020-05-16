53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:43 IST
At least 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1,198, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
According to the BMC, no new death was recorded from Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas today.
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 29,100, including 21,985 active cases and 1,068 deaths across the State. (ANI)
