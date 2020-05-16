J-K sees its highest one-day spike of 108 cases, COVID-19 tally now 1,121

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported its largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 108 new infections, pushing the virus count to 1,121 in the Union Territory, officials said. They said 12 pregnant women -- all from Anantnag district of south Kashmir -- were among the cases detected on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 22 are from Jammu and 86 are from the Jammu region, the officials said. The record number of new cases in a day brought the tally to 1,121 in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

"Of these, 989 are in Kashmir, while 132 are in the Jammu region," the officials added. A total of 542 people have recovered from the infection, leaving 567 active cases in the Union Territory -- 497 in Kashmir and 70 in the Jammu region.

The UT has witnessed 12 coronavirus-related deaths, including the one that took place on Saturday..