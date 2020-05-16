Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 973 to 8,144; death toll 493

The COVID-19 case count in Ahmedabad rose to 8,144 on Saturday after detection of 973 new patients in the district, including 709 "super spreaders" who were found coronavirus positive in a screening conducted over the last one week, a Health official said. The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 493 with 14 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the official said.

A total of 163 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 2,545. "The tally of 709 super-spreaders was on Saturday added to the total number of new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabd district, " said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health).

At least 700 "super spreaders" were found coronavirus positive during a massive screening of vegetable sellers and shopkeepers conducted in a week after officials had ordered closure of shops, except those selling milk and medicines, between May 7 and 14. "Super-spreaders" are potential carriers of the viral infection who could infect a large number of people coming in their contact.

They could be vegetable vendors, grocery and milk shop owners, petrol pump attendants or garbage collectors, who by the nature of their job carry the risk of contracting and spreading the viral infection. Shops selling essential items reopened from May 15 on certain conditions in Ahmedabad which had been under a complete lockdown since May 7.

Grocery shops and vegetable/fruit vendors can operate their business between 8 am and 3 pm. Besides, the Ahmedabad civic body also allowed shops to remain open for a few hours in ten containment zones in the city.