HP cop detained on rape charges

A police constable was apprehended on charges of rape in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Saturday, an officer said. The action came after an FIR was registered against the constable on the complaint of a woman, said SSP Bilaspur Devakar Sharma.

The complainant is a daily wage worker and has four children, he added. The woman alleged that on Friday the policeman, who was known to her, asked for her help in bringing some ration kept in his car, Sharma said.

Later, she was forcefully taken to Ghumarwin in the car where the constable raped her, the officer said citing the complaint. The woman also alleged that there was another man with the constable who was driving the car, he said. The complainant has been sent for a medical examination and an investigation is underway, the senior superintendent of police said.